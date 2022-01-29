Accessible – Full Snowboard Film (OFFICIAL)

This film was shot in Western Pennsylvania with no help from a winch, car, or a bungee. Go out and have fun snowboarding, where we used, on what was Accessible. You don’t always need things like a bungee to get you to your destination. If you can find a hill to line up the spot, it’s all yours.

Shot and Edited by Joe Camp

Created by Kevin Kobasa

Artists and Songs (In Order) 1. Westside Gunn – The Narcissist 2. Talib Kweli – Move Somethin’ 3. MF DOOM – Vinca Rosea 4. Talking Heads – Moon Rocks 5. Crystal Castles – Suffocation 6. Mack Miller – Brand Name 7. Britney Spears – Til the World Ends This video may contain copyrighted content not authorized for use by this owner. Our use of copyrighted content falls under the guidelines of fair use.