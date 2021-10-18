Videos All Aboard Teaser: Featuring Zoë Vernon and Jacqui Shaffer Written by The Editor October 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest All Aboard follows the 15-year friendship of Zoë Vernon and Jacqui Shaffer. Over the last decade, they have utilized commercial fishing in order to pursue their passion for snowboarding. Filmed and Edited: By Andrew Burns Music: Desert Mountain Tribe – Coming Down Like this:Like Loading... 0 0 votes Article Rating Leave a Reply Cancel reply 0 Comments Inline Feedbacks View all comments Rusty Toothbrush’s TWO VANS NO PLANS Video Videos The Editor - October 12, 2021 0 A whirlwind snowboard road trip through Italy Read more SRD’s Magic Trick video Videos Mike Estes - October 11, 2021 0 Clearly, Canadian snowboarding magic Read more Bookclub’s “Townie” – East Coast Snowboard Video Videos The Editor - October 6, 2021 0 The East coast's finest, all in one tormenting video! Read more Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramPinterestRedditLinkedInTumblrPrintLike this:Like Loading...