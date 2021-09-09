Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Benny Milam’s Summer Dream | ENCHANTED FOREST

At Trollhaugen Resort in Dresser, Wisconsin, snowboarders like Benny Milam have developed an innate ability to sniff out features and lines in unexpected places, and make the most of the little things while dreaming big. Benny’s dreams become a reality as he stumbles upon a zone that transcends him into another dimension, in his newest edit with Red Bull, ENCHANTED FOREST. Filled with log jibs, forest folk, and just enough snow for Benny to showcase his snowboarding prowess, check out how Benny makes the most out of the area he was raised in.

