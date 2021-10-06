Bookclub’s “Townie” – East Coast Snowboard Video

Savannah Shinske, Jake Gaudet, John Garoutte, Jack Szkutak, and Parrish Issacs put together a video inspired by the rust encrusted-world of the east coast of the United States. Take a seat and enjoy your local bookclub meeting.

Directed by Parrish Issacs

Featuring Savannah Shinske, Jake Gaudet, John Garoutte and Jack Szkutak Additionally featuring Jon Karhu, Sam Eisenhaur, Sean Dillon and Levi Gunzberg

Additional Filming Ryan Ruegg & Ian Boll

Presented by Ride Snowboards and Darkside Snowboards

Music: when the walls become a cage – Thanks for Coming

A Long December – Counting Crows

Your plan is Too Obsessive –

Maggat Panic – Thanks for Coming

I Love You Like the Way That I Used to Do – Rocketship

Edit the Sad Parts – Modest Mouse