Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Videos

Bookclub’s “Townie” – East Coast Snowboard Video

Written by The Editor

Savannah Shinske, Jake Gaudet, John Garoutte, Jack Szkutak, and Parrish Issacs put together a video inspired by the rust encrusted-world of the east coast of the United States. Take a seat and enjoy your local bookclub meeting.

Directed by Parrish Issacs

Featuring Savannah Shinske, Jake Gaudet, John Garoutte and Jack Szkutak Additionally featuring Jon Karhu, Sam Eisenhaur, Sean Dillon and Levi Gunzberg

Additional Filming Ryan Ruegg & Ian Boll

Presented by Ride Snowboards and Darkside Snowboards

Music: when the walls become a cage – Thanks for Coming

A Long December – Counting Crows

Your plan is Too Obsessive –

Maggat Panic – Thanks for Coming

I Love You Like the Way That I Used to Do – Rocketship

Edit the Sad Parts – Modest Mouse

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Monday Movie: NOTHING NEW

Videos The Editor - 0
Skiers and snowboarders are friends!
Read more

Spotheads: Home Turf

Videos The Editor - 0
Party in the back yard!
Read more

Benny Milam’s Summer Dream | ENCHANTED FOREST

Videos The Editor - 0
A secret line through the woods of Wisconsin
Read more

Features

VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

GEAR

Get notified

To receive an email when we post, enter your address below. We won't spam you (on purpose) and you can opt out anytime.

Buy Blower Media a Beer ➔

Welcome to Blower Media (the preview edition). Subscribe below and be the first to know when we're officially launched.

In the meantime follow us on the socials Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Thanks! We will keep ya posted.

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Blower Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.
%d bloggers like this: