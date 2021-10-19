DC SHOES : Dead Center Video

The DC crew hopped in the van and spent the majority of last season chasing storms and gathering clips in the heart of the US—hitting up Nebraska, New York, Colorado and Iowa.
Featuring Jacob Krugmire, Ben Bilodeau, Brady Lem and JibGurl.
