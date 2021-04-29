Earn your dog a beer sponsor in 3 easy steps

Here at Blower, we love beer. The taste, the feel, the fact that it cuts down on how many glasses of water we need to drink to feel healthy. And we also love dogs! So, when 10 Barrel Brewing asked us nicely to share its beer-related sponsorship opportunity involving dogs, beer and beer for dogs, we wasted no time in saying, hell yes this is something the readers of Blower won’t be able to live with out. And as a bonus, its also your chance to get some of Good Sit Pup Ale and some human beer for free. Read on to learn more about you and your talented pup’s chance at a real deal beer sponsor:
Five dogs (note: one spot is already filled) will be selected for the team and receive a year’s supply of Good Sit Ale (guardians/coaches get their own supply too). The puppies (or old dogs with new tricks) will represent 10 Barrel for the 2021-2022 season with custom gear, a $100 gift card to Ruffwear, plenty of “coach’s fuel” for their owner and $1,000 cash to cover competition entries, video projects, and more.
Good Sit Pup “Ale” will also be available for purchase at all of 10 Barrel’s pub locations. 100% of the net Good Sit proceeds will be going to the following shelters.
- Bend: Street Dog Hero
- Boise: Meridian Canine Rescue
- Portland: One Tail at a Time
- Denver: Dumb Friends League
HOW TO AUDITION:
- Post a video of your pup doing their best trick or favorite sport on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.
- Tag @10barrelbrewing and use #GoodSitSquad and #10Barrel in your post.
- Make sure your profile is public so they can see it!
10 Barrel will be accepting entries until May 14th, 2021. Then, its team of human athletes will judge the top finalists and pick the remaining four pets to join the squad. For more information, visit: 10barrel.com/goodsit.