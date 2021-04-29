Earn your dog a beer sponsor in 3 easy steps

Good Sit Pup “Ale” will also be available for purchase at all of 10 Barrel’s pub locations. 100% of the net Good Sit proceeds will be going to the following shelters.

Good Sit Pup “Ale” will also be available for purchase at all of 10 Barrel’s pub locations. 100% of the net Good Sit proceeds will be going to the following shelters.

HOW TO AUDITION:

Post a video of your pup doing their best trick or favorite sport on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Tag @10barrelbrewing and use #GoodSitSquad and #10Barrel in your post. Make sure your profile is public so they can see it!

10 Barrel will be accepting entries until May 14th, 2021. Then, its team of human athletes will judge the top finalists and pick the remaining four pets to join the squad. For more information, visit: 10barrel.com/goodsit.