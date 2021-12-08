Gear Hype: CAPiTA’s Tina Basich Warrior Series Snowboard

CAPiTA has been crushing the limited release game this year, including this series featuring art by the legendary Tina Basich. You may have seen her on the Bombhole recently, but ICYMI because it was, ya know, summer she was also on our GLOSS podcast, too! LISTEN OR READ IT HERE.

The official word: CAPiTA Snowboards is proud to partner with a true snowboarding legend to introduce the Tina Basich Warrior Series Ltd. From first generation contest podiums, to first descents in Alaska, Tina Basich was one of the originals helping to form what could be of snowboarding as it exploded onto tv screens and into the mainstream in the 1990s. Tina had a legendary 20 year pro snowboard career including multiple X Games medals, countless magazine interviews, MTV appearances, and the first ever women’s pro model snowboard. Tina’s personal artwork had always been featured on the top and base graphics of her pro models throughout her career, and now 20 years later we are proud to introduce the CAPiTA Tina Basich Warrior Series. This board’s deeply personal graphics showcase Tina’s Warrior art project which represents her daughter Addison’s battle through her life journey with Scoliosis.

The Tina Basich Warrior Series is available in 143, 147 and 151cm sizes and based on the CAPiTA Navigator shape. This special limited edition series will be available through select retailers worldwide and also at https://capitasnowboarding.com/products/tina-basich-ltd

Video and imagery contributions by Justin Hostynek and Absinthe Films, Mike Chantry, Mark Gallup, Bud Fawcett and others.

Follow Tina’s Scoliosis Warrior Art at https://www.instagram.com/scoliosis_warrior_art/

Follow Tina at https://www.instagram.com/tina_basich_haller/

Shop Tina’s board at https://capitasnowboarding.com/products/tina-basich-ltd