Golfing vs. Snowboarding | Seb Toots Dual Focus

Red Bull media house presents ‘Dual Focus’ – a series that sets out uncover the personalities and connections of four skiers and snowboarders while delving into a wide range of interests including mountain biking, surfing, gaming, and more.

Second stop: Québec, Canada with Seb Toots aka Sébastien Toutant. From the most outrageous ‘The Floor Is Lava’ compilations you’ll ever find on the internet to his first hole-in-one on the golf course and of course snowboarding. Spend a day with Seb Toots and find out how golfing helps him to perform under pressure and what other surprising similarities golfing and snowboarding have in common.