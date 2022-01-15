Thrasher Magazine’s “Grindland” – Full Movie

“Grindland – Red, Monk and the Birth of DIY” is the story of Mark Scott and Mark Hubbard, two visionary skaters from the Pacific Northwest who, along with dedicated friends, kickstarted the modern DIY/concrete skatepark revolution. From the early days of Burnside to 2019’s Rip Ride Rally, this film explores the friendship, struggle, triumph and tragedy of true iconoclasts, hellbent on building the skateparks of their dreams.

With commentary and appearances by Mark Scott, Mark Hubbard, Danyel Scott, Buddy Nichols, Sam Hitz, Peter Hewitt, Kaya Hubbard, Grindline the Band and many more.

By Michael Burnett and Matt Bublitz