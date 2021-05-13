Harrison Gordon | The Bomb Hole Episode 56

Harrison discusses mammy swag, sniffing salts, the board sports trifecta, the current state of pro snowboarding, aliens, multiple sclerosis, how to be a good house guest, marriage and more! Harrison’s easy going attitude and positive outlook make’s him one of the most fun people you could ever have in your life, let alone snowboard with. His long term relationships with brands like Salomon and Monster show they feel the same way. Blake Paul recently dubbed him the official vibe ambassador of snowboarding while Salomon named him the team spirit guide. Join us on this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole as we sit down with Harrison and get a chance to see the world through his eyes and catch some of that stress free vibe he puts out!

Chapters- | Intro 00:01:17 | The Trifecta | Sniffing Salts | Mammy Swag | Harry’s Life As A Movie 00:15:45 | Formidable Years | Spelling B | Aliens | Rooming With Louif 00:34:36 | Ten Barrel Pub Beer Break Out Moment 00:36:47 | Big Discussion About All Things Snowboard Tricks | Style 00:58:43 | Song Selections In Video Parts | Being A Good House Guest | Snowboarding’s Vibe Ambassador 01:09:34 | Getting Married | Peace Arch | Relationship Advice For Long Distance | Multiple Sclerosis | Hot Takes 01:28:37 | Name That Video Part 01:34:40 | State Of Pro Snowboarding 01:38:40 | Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza 01:40:07 | Harrison’s Set Up | Filming With Salomon | Harry Gore tex |

Thank Yous/Show Notes- Heathcliff The OG Red Cat | The Trifecta | Info On Smelling Salts

Matt Hammer Video Part

Nixon Jib Fest

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure Full Movie

1080 Snowboarding Panda

Government Released UFO Documents | Mute Renamed Weddle | How To Chill | Peace Arch Park | Dealing With MS

Thanks For Watching!