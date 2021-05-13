Saturday, May 15, 2021
Uncategorized

Harrison Gordon | The Bomb Hole Episode 56

Written by The Editor

Harrison discusses mammy swag, sniffing salts, the board sports trifecta, the current state of pro snowboarding, aliens, multiple sclerosis, how to be a good house guest, marriage and more! Harrison’s easy going attitude and positive outlook make’s him one of the most fun people you could ever have in your life, let alone snowboard with. His long term relationships with brands like Salomon and Monster show they feel the same way. Blake Paul recently dubbed him the official vibe ambassador of snowboarding while Salomon named him the team spirit guide. Join us on this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole as we sit down with Harrison and get a chance to see the world through his eyes and catch some of that stress free vibe he puts out!

Support the bombhole: https://www.patreon.com/thebombhole @thebombhole

Follow Harry: @harrison_gordon

Chapters- | Intro 00:01:17 | The Trifecta | Sniffing Salts | Mammy Swag | Harry’s Life As A Movie 00:15:45 | Formidable Years | Spelling B | Aliens | Rooming With Louif 00:34:36 | Ten Barrel Pub Beer Break Out Moment 00:36:47 | Big Discussion About All Things Snowboard Tricks | Style 00:58:43 | Song Selections In Video Parts | Being A Good House Guest | Snowboarding’s Vibe Ambassador 01:09:34 | Getting Married | Peace Arch | Relationship Advice For Long Distance | Multiple Sclerosis | Hot Takes 01:28:37 | Name That Video Part 01:34:40 | State Of Pro Snowboarding 01:38:40 | Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza 01:40:07 | Harrison’s Set Up | Filming With Salomon | Harry Gore tex |

Thank Yous/Show Notes- Heathcliff The OG Red CatThe TrifectaInfo On Smelling Salts

| Matt Hammer Video Part |

| Nixon Jib Fest |

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure Full Movie |

| 1080 Snowboarding Panda |

Government Released UFO DocumentsMute Renamed WeddleHow To ChillPeace Arch ParkDealing With MS |

| https://www.snowboarder.com/videos/team-thunder-beauville-full-length-video/ Thanks For Watching!

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Three Things I Don’t Know How I Lived Without Until Now

Features Brooke Geery - 2
Winter essentials for better living.
Read more

Ski Blades Made Illegal in Vermont

Features Brooke Geery - 0
The green mountain state rules.
Read more

Is Jed Anderson Gay? – A Hump Day Exclusive

Features Brooke Geery - 93
Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Read more

Features

VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

GEAR

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: