When you lose someone you can’t live with, you can choose to quit, or you can choose to keep going. Jess Kimura chose the latter, and maybe even opted for a little improvement in the process. Filmmaker Ben Knight and producer Travis Rummel made a movie about it, and the flick will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2021.

You can’t go in person, because it’s sold out, but you can learn more get a virtual screening pass here: https://tribecafilm.com/films/learning-to-drown-2021