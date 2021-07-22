Last Resort with Stan || SUMMER 2021

Above: it’s all the Hood news, rumors and other things Stan thinks are funny that you might of missed. Below: it’s all the clips he references.

Denis Bonus has a summer camp

Marcus Rand Spill

Kazu’s pondskim

(Don’t) Fall off the lift

Warbington short board

David Halbluetzal motivational speaking

Kaleah Opal’s Shinner

Mandatory diclaimers:

Prada snow team: Rumor

Louie Vito competing for Italy: Rumor

And now a word from Stan:

LAST RESORT WITH STAN || EPISODE 30 || JULY 2021 LAST RESORT WITH STAN IS CREATED BY JUSTIN “STAN” LEVEILLE LAST RESORT IS A JOKE. YOU CAN USE THAT SENTENCE HOWEVER YOU WISH. THE VIEWS ON THIS SHOW ARE ENHANCED FOR COMEDIC VALUE, AND CHANCES ARE THAT ULTIMATELY I RESPECT YOUR HUSTLE. UNLESS YOU ARE INTOLERANT ABOUT CIVIL RIGHTS OR SOMETHING. THEN IT’S JUST YUCK. I DIGRESS. MAKING THIS SHOW IS BOTH FUN AND MISERABLE, AND I SAY THAT WHILE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGING IT IS A BED I MADE FOR MYSELF.