Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Videos

Last Resort with Stan || SUMMER 2021

Written by The Editor

Above: it’s all the Hood news, rumors and other things Stan thinks are funny that you might of missed. Below: it’s all the clips he references.

Denis Bonus has a summer camp

Marcus Rand Spill

Kazu’s pondskim

(Don’t) Fall off the lift

Warbington short board

David Halbluetzal motivational speaking

Kaleah Opal’s Shinner 

Mandatory diclaimers:

Prada snow team: Rumor

Louie Vito competing for Italy: Rumor

And now a word from Stan:

LAST RESORT WITH STAN || EPISODE 30 || JULY 2021 LAST RESORT WITH STAN IS CREATED BY JUSTIN “STAN” LEVEILLE LAST RESORT IS A JOKE. YOU CAN USE THAT SENTENCE HOWEVER YOU WISH. THE VIEWS ON THIS SHOW ARE ENHANCED FOR COMEDIC VALUE, AND CHANCES ARE THAT ULTIMATELY I RESPECT YOUR HUSTLE. UNLESS YOU ARE INTOLERANT ABOUT CIVIL RIGHTS OR SOMETHING. THEN IT’S JUST YUCK. I DIGRESS. MAKING THIS SHOW IS BOTH FUN AND MISERABLE, AND I SAY THAT WHILE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGING IT IS A BED I MADE FOR MYSELF.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Last Resort with Stan || SPRING 2021 PART 2 ||

Features The Editor - 1
Everyone has a plan until E-Stone punches you in the face!
Read more

LilHomie x BIG SNOW: Harley’s first trip to Big Snow American Dream New Jersey

Features Harley Ruffle - 1
20 circles through the fridge in the mall in New Jersey with our favorite boss baby.
Read more

Jess Kimura “Learning to Drown” documentary premieres June 10

Features The Editor - 0
The premiere is sold out, but the Jess Kimura's life story will inspire from your couch, too.
Read more

Features

VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

GEAR

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Buy Blower Media a Beer ➔

Welcome to Blower Media (the preview edition). Subscribe below and be the first to know when we're officially launched.

In the meantime follow us on the socials Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Thanks! We will keep ya posted.

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Blower Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.
%d bloggers like this: