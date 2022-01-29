Meet the Morgans: Annika and Ethan Morgan’s quest for Olympic glory

Meet the Morgans is a behind the scenes look at one of snowboarding’s most amusing families. Will Annika, the youngest of five, live up to the lofty expectations as the family’s last hope? Can Ethan silence the critics and make the German team on his third attempt, or will the pressure be too much for him to handle? Watch as Ethan and Annika Morgan pursue Olympic triumph for their family.

Meet the Morgans is supported by Monster Energy and Bataleon Snowboards and created by Mark Wiitanen and Ryan Scardigli.

This 3 part series will be released on Bataleon Snowboards YouTube channel. Episode 2 will air in early March.