OG East Coast Style-master Jeremy Baye Remembers…

…a lot more about his life than you do.

Settle in as the one and only Jeremy Baye catches up with the original Gary Land (of East Street Archives fame) to tell some of the stories you may have missed (or forgotten) over the years. And of course, they are delivered in a style that no one else has mastered. If you’re wondering why some people didn’t like snowboarding back-in-the-day, J Baye will explain that too.

After you watch make sure to check out @1945speedandcustom to see what J Baye is up to now.