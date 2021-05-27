Thursday, May 27, 2021
Slush Video Magazine—Season 1, Episode 2

Slush’s second episode features the inimitable Russell Winfield, following him to the inaugural World Quarterpipe Championships Presented by Dakine at Squaw Valley, and down to Mammoth for a session with one of the all-time greats, Keir Dillon, and Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton and Off-White fame.

Filmed and edited by Justin Meyer

Additional filming and editing by Ted Borland

Art direction by Kyle Sauter

SIMS segment by Brock Nielsen

Montage filming by Brendan Barry, Egan Wint, Mikey Tuck, Brendon Sullivan, Kyler Duncan, Dan Tyler, Garrett McKenzie

