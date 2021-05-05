Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Hot shitVideos

Snowcats – All-lady snowboard Video

Written by Dylan Demers

Everyone knows, women are taking over. As men fight their way to the middle with hyper-progression, the women have been slowly but surely getting not just good, but good enough to create movie magic. Add a Monster budget and put it in Jamie Anderson’s backyard, and you have the ultimate recipe for success. Here’s the official scoop:

Get comfy and put this one on the big screen. Monster Energy’s first all-female snowboarding video, ‘Snowcats,’ showcases some of the most creative freestyle snowboarders on the planet in a free-flowing expression session. On a special course at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort in Twin Bridges, Cali, Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Kokomo Murase, Annika Morgan, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Jill Perkins throw down technical tricks and transfers. – the perfect recipe for a memorable snowboard video. This crew has had an epic 2020/21 season with Chloe Kim leaving her freshman year at Princeton and dominating every single Superpipe event she entered to Jill Perkins earning ‘Rider of the Year’ honors at the 2021 Slush Magazine Snowboard Awards.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Dumbass Death Race 1-4

Features The Editor - 0
Above, notorious speedsmen Dan Barker and Harrison Gray face off in the final qualifying race of the Dumbass Death Race, an event we can...
Read more

Holy Bowly – Timberline – 2021 – The Official Video

Hot shit The Editor - 0
After missing a year due to COVID-19, the Holy Bowly returned for its 8th incarnation at Timberline Lodge on the sunny slopes of Mt...
Read more

Precious Memories: Fear of a Snowboarding Planet

Videos The Editor - 0
From the desk of Brendan Barry: Before FOASP came to fruition there was just this edit that we made, which was going to be called...
Read more

Features

VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

GEAR

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: