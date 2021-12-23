SPARKLE | The Movie

SPARKLE, a snowboarding short film by: Clemens Millauer, Anna Gasser, Adrian Krainer, Marko Grilc, Sani Alibabic & Christian Buchacher.

Filmed around their hometowns during the 2021 winter season in Austria.

“Just friends, snowboarding and having a good time while doing it! It’s so special with snowboarding how easy it is to connect and make friends. Even though we all do it different or in our own way, it’s still the same excitement which gives us that smile and sparkle in our eyes.”

In loving memory of our friend and snowboarding hero Marko Grilc.

Filmed by: Jonas Schnürch, Patrick Cinca, Jukka Metsäaho, Kim Koponen, Andreas Gasser, Pirmin Juffinger, Christian Buchacher, Matthias Weissenbacher, Benjamin Moser, Manuel Nguyen, Walter Kirch, Michael Putz, Jeremy Richardson