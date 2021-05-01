Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Steve Gruber campaigns for snowboarding in Zillertal

Written by Dylan Demers

The Zillertal Valley is both traditional and full of action, offering snowboarders any type of terrain they could ever hope for. From deep powder days, to slushy park laps, the valley even offers year round laps at the Hintertux Glacier. Around every turn and over every knoll, there is something unique about snowboarding in this valley – and there’s not many that can navigate those turns and knolls like Steve Gruber. One of the most familiar faces to welcome into the Zillertal valley, Steve Gruber has been associated with this piece of paradise for decades. With a long history in next-level snowboarding and an obsession of finding the perfect turn, Steve is snowboarding’s unofficial ambassador to Zillertal.

Film: MonEpic

Edit: Seamus Foster

