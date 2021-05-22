Saturday, May 22, 2021
Superstars of Killington – Unofficial official LDOH for the Beast

Written by Brooke Geery

It turned out Sunday, May 16, 2021 was indeed the last day for top-to-bottom, lift accessed runs at Killington Resort for the 20/21 season.

Don’t worry, Pete Ripley, Scott “from basically Vermont” Sanderson, Nick, Jimmy, myself and so many more took full advantage for ya.

The day went 3 runs, drink, 3 runs, drink, and 2 more runs for me… then it was parking lot party to Umbrella Bar for a quick set by Chris Pallutto. Finally, we headed to The Darkside for a little apres skate, where it turns out mogul skiers really do make the best skateboarders after all!

