Saturday, March 20, 2021
Videos

Tailgate Alaska: One Strange Trip

Written by Jim O'Leary

Snowboarding in Alaska.

It was 2019. Pre pandemic. Camped out in the Tailgate Alaska airstrip.

The only things we truly worried about while living in Thompson Pass that spring was enough days of high pressure so that we could keep pushing it further and further. We were going so deep that we started talking to Tok Air Service about fuel drops for our sleds.

The days, they blended together.

In the Pass you don’t go by time, you go by weather.

A full barrel of fuel, some American Spirits, these are worth their weight in gold.

Armed with only snowmobiles, with the exception of a heli day, we rode 7 glaciers.

The days, they blended together.

It’s a hard place to leave, Alaska.

That was one strange trip…

Featuring:
Jeff Sponzo
Colin Langlois
Mike Burton
Nial Romanek
…and friends

Produced by:
Dustin H James
Tailgate Alaska

Check out Tailgate Alaska and join our digital festival Tailgate Alaska the World taking place this April 5 – 15, 2021. We’re gonna talk about what it takes to ride lines like these.

The normal Tailgate Alaska returns March 25th – April 3rd, 2022. Tickets are on sale now. We plan to make it the best one yet and hope you’ll join us in Thompson Pass.

www.tailgateak.com
World Freeride Festival
Established 2008
Thompson Pass, AK.

Bombs Away | Banff

Videos Dylan Demers - 0
A day up at sunshine with the crew! Riders Yosuke https://www.instagram.com/y_dogg_styles/ Tam https://www.instagram.com/tamsquatch/ Zach https://www.instagram.com/zach.creighton/ Alister https://www.instagram.com/underratedallstar/ Travis https://www.instagram.com/t_labelle7/ Filmer Jaron https://www.instagram.com/jaronwhelan/ Camera GoPro Hero9
Read more

A Day For Jake

Videos Dylan Demers - 0
On March 13th the snowboard community celebrated the life of Jake Burton Carpenter across the globe by doing what he would have wanted everyone...
Read more

Dusty Henricksen | The Bomb Hole Episode 48

Videos Dylan Demers - 0
Dusty talk’s pulling the first quad cork in a competition, winning two X-Games medal’s in 2021, Biggie Smalls Hypnotize on repeat, X-Games Real Snow,...
Read more

Features

VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

GEAR

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us