Tailgate Alaska: One Strange Trip

Snowboarding in Alaska.

It was 2019. Pre pandemic. Camped out in the Tailgate Alaska airstrip.

The only things we truly worried about while living in Thompson Pass that spring was enough days of high pressure so that we could keep pushing it further and further. We were going so deep that we started talking to Tok Air Service about fuel drops for our sleds.

The days, they blended together.

In the Pass you don’t go by time, you go by weather.

A full barrel of fuel, some American Spirits, these are worth their weight in gold.

Armed with only snowmobiles, with the exception of a heli day, we rode 7 glaciers.

It’s a hard place to leave, Alaska.

That was one strange trip…

Featuring:

Jeff Sponzo

Colin Langlois

Mike Burton

Nial Romanek

…and friends

Produced by:

Dustin H James

Tailgate Alaska

