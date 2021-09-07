Wednesday, September 15, 2021
The .05 Challenge: Snowboarding in Hawaii

Written by The Editor

It’s been a long summer, and endlessly scrolling through Youtube has us convinced that GoPro’s app, Tiktok, and a global pandemic may have pushed all “creators” to a loop of doom scrolling that can only end in a vapid pit of self-importance. But, hidden amongst the social media overload, we’re happy to report this Vlog from a recent trip to Hawaii actually succeeded in making us laugh. Hopefully you enjoy it too!

Filmed and Edited by: Fitz Masterson

Stunts and stuff: Luna Courtois,  Connor Kribel, Stranded vlogs, Nick Glonek, Cooper Goyette

Anonymous
September 7, 2021 5:48 pm

i still think that its not a statue we should be batting our lids about.

Benny Milam’s Summer Dream | ENCHANTED FOREST

Videos The Editor - 0
A secret line through the woods of Wisconsin
Bowl: WhisKARMA: Part 1

Videos The Editor - 1
Geremy Guido, Tommy Van, Bryce Bugera and Ryan Wilkinson take some laps up at Whistler Blackcomb.
The Dustbox: WhyUso 002.5

Videos The Editor - 0
Time to wrap your heads around what it means to be good at snowboarding in 2021
