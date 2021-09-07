The .05 Challenge: Snowboarding in Hawaii

It’s been a long summer, and endlessly scrolling through Youtube has us convinced that GoPro’s app, Tiktok, and a global pandemic may have pushed all “creators” to a loop of doom scrolling that can only end in a vapid pit of self-importance. But, hidden amongst the social media overload, we’re happy to report this Vlog from a recent trip to Hawaii actually succeeded in making us laugh. Hopefully you enjoy it too!

Filmed and Edited by: Fitz Masterson

Stunts and stuff: Luna Courtois, Connor Kribel, Stranded vlogs, Nick Glonek, Cooper Goyette