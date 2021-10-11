Wednesday, October 13, 2021
SRD’s Magic Trick video

Written by Mike Estes

The goal of a magic trick is simple and universal. It is to invoke a sense of wonder in the audience. This is most often achieved by employing effects, illusions, or other methods not seen or understood by the observers. It is a performance, carefully choreographed to show enough, but not too much.

Featuring Gregor Zed & Finn Westbury, alongside friends Michael Modesti, Brett Mills, Tanner Davidson, Spencer Macaulay, and Jeremy Allen.

Filmed by Matt Bryson & JJ Westbury. Edited by Finn Westbury. Supported by Salomon Snowboards, Kingsnow Mag, Rudeboys, and Nitro Snowboards.

