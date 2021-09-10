A Tale of Two Pandemic Parks – No Masks Required!

Mask mandates. Anti-Vaxxers. Social distancing. It’s September 2021, and yes, Covid is still a thing. We’ve gotten our jabs and sent many hopes and prayers that by now, the global pandemic would have subsided. Alas, medical professionals are crying uncle, Uncle Joe is running out of patience, and there’s still a chance you’ll have to wear a mask to board the lift at your local resort this season. Luckily, winter is almost here, and if last season proved anything, it’s that time spent outside in the mountains is not a super-spreader event.

No matter where you fall on the pandemic-enduced insanity spectrum, it’s not a bad idea to prep for the worst. We’re not talking about stocking up on canned goods and toilet paper, but rather suggesting you to take months left before the lifts start to spin and snow falls to build your own private snowboard spot. For a little inspiration, we hit up our a couple of buds on either side of the U.S.A. to learn a little more about their efforts during the 2020 season.

Fork Tree Park

Wenatchee, WA

(As seen in Jesus 2: Above)

Tell the people a little about your park.

Jake: Hello, my name is bumfucc, I built a park below the resort that banned me for 99 years. My park is named Fork Tree and is located in Wenatchee, WA. My main reason for building it was to inspire others to do the same if they have troubles riding their own resorts. The first time I went to the spot was in early November to make the first two features, while also collecting excavated wood and stashing materials. I eventually named the spot “Fork Tree” because everything toilet-bowled down to the fork tree at the bottom. As more snow came in, I started going up everyday to set up a new feature or clean up the boneyard of logs or sticks right beneath the surface. By December the snow was so good I was able to car lap from graffiti rock down to Fork Tree or even further going all the way down to beehive, getting untouched waist deep pow laps on my way down.

What features does it have? Who built them? How long did it take?

I built the park completely by myself using excavated logs and features I found on the side of the road! It took me a month to complete the full line of features and luckily for the spot I picked the snow was absolutely perfect!

How were the snow conditions last season?

I was able to film so much because the spot is north facing and contains most of the snow! I was having pow days where you could car lap the spot or go even further down and then mainly just sun and good snow!

What’s the best part of having your own private snowboard park?

The best part about having my own private park is not having anyone tell me what I can and can’t do. Or having someone nag me about what they don’t like. If you don’t like it change it, like Donner Pass!

Any big plans for next season?

I actually have zero plan for next winter just gunna go with whatever happens! I will definitely keep building my own spots wherever I go though!

Follow your favorite Bummfucc for more exclusive shit on Instagram and Youtube.

Tiger Park

Lowell, VT

Blower: Tell the people a little about your park.

Caleb: We’ve always had a park in our yard but now it’s the best it’s ever been. We call it Tiger Park. Tiger park consists of roughly 30 features, which also includes a small ‘stache park’ and a short woods run, all of which is powered by a rope-tow. The park is also rideable at all times as it is able to be fully lit.

How long have you had it? Did the pandemic inspire you to build it or were just happy you were ahead of the curve?

Fortunately enough we were ahead of the curve. We’ve had a rope-tow leading to a park for 4 years, and even before there was a rope-tow there was still a park.

What features does it have? Who built them? How long did it take?

There are a lot of features. Right where the rope tow ends it drops you off into a mini pipe. We have a few small rails like flat bars, a big waterfall rail to battleship rail, with a 24’ t-bar after. In the ‘stache’ we have a wavy log, a rainbow log, a volcano, and a flat down. We also have a transition line which consists of a wooden wall ride, a turf transition, an upside down boat, and an extended quarter pipe. Most of the features were gifted to us by friends. The ‘stache’ features were all home made over last summer.

How were the snow conditions last season?

The snow conditions were pretty great this year, we just had a late start to the season but once the snow came, it came hard.

What’s the best part of having your own private snowboard park?

The best part of having your own private snowboard park is being able to walk outside your door and start ripping. There’s no lift lines, and it was very refreshing not having to wear a mask.

Any big plans for this season?

We hope to go bigger with the park every year but next year both my brother and I will be at college so it will be harder to maintain the park. We’re just looking forward to more good times.

Follow the Svayg bros and Tiger Park on Instagram at @calebsvayg and @masonsvayg. Try to score your own invite by sliding into the DM’s of the official park account @tiger._.park.