Bowl: WhisKARMA: Part 1

Link up with Geremy Guido, Tommy Van, Bryce Bugera and Ryan Wilkinson for some laps up at Whistler Blackcomb.
Filming/Editing: Liam Hall PUT IT IN THE BOWL
Music: The KVB – Lower Deapths
