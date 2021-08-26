Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Videos

Bowl: WhisKARMA: Part 1

Written by The Editor

Link up with Geremy Guido, Tommy Van, Bryce Bugera and Ryan Wilkinson for some laps up at Whistler Blackcomb.

Filming/Editing: Liam Hall PUT IT IN THE BOWL

Music: The KVB – Lower Deapths

Follow them on instagram @putitinthebowl

*We do not own any of the rights to the music in this video. We are not selling anything. This video is only intended to promote the recreational activity.*

1 COMMENT

1 Comment
Video by Bowl: WhisKarma2 | Blower Media
August 26, 2021 1:47 pm

[…] WhisKarma2 is the second instalment of the Whistler spring park series. If you missed part one, watch it here!  […]

