Thursday, December 30, 2021
Hjemmekontor: The movie

Written by The Editor

From the desk of Len Jørgensen:

Big thank you for watching this. This is a snowboard video. This pandemic made everyone suddenly work from home, so i thought i could do the same.

ICYMI: A Tale of Two Pandemic Parks – No Mask Required

