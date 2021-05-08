Holy Bowly – Timberline – 2021 – The Official Video

After missing a year due to COVID-19, the Holy Bowly returned for its 8th incarnation at Timberline Lodge on the sunny slopes of Mt Hood. Here is a small taste of what went down over five days. Thanks to Timberline, Lib Tech and Quiksilver for making it possible.

Filmed and edited by Derek Weimer. Additional filming by Ryan Finder, Paul Osborne, Kyle Murray, Derek Zornado, Ted Borland and Dylan Trewin.

Riders in order of appearance: Jed Sky, Garrett Warnick, Phil Hansen, Denver Orr, Xander Cornaby, Jack Wiley, Devin Tubbs, Blake Paul, Julian Gluck, Dusty Miller, Jake Rose, Andrew Brewer, Mitch Richmond, Pat Fava, Bode Merrill, Dave Marx, Casey Pflipsen, Eli Lamm, Jill Perkins, Katie Kennedy, Marissa Krawczak, Christine Savage, Nora Beck, Desiree Melancon, Laura Rogoski, Egan Wint, Sam Bakken, Justus Hines, Jacob Krugmire, Jagger Heckman, Miles Fallon and Brandon Davis.

This edit dedicated to the memory of Jaeger Bailey and Chris Larson. We miss you.