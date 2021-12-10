Friday, December 10, 2021
HOMEGROWN – Casey Savage and friends in Vermont

Written by The Editor

If you’re from the Green Mountain State you’re aware of the terrain available to ride outside of the mountains. With the only major ‘city’ boasting a population of less than 50,000 people, Vermont’s soul stems from backwoods towns.

Vermont born and raised, Rome AM rider Casey Savage embodies the true Vermont spirit. Rome followed Casey around his hometown of Cavendish, VT looking for some unique spots. Check out all the backwoods action to fully understand why Casey Savage is truly Home Grown.

Also featuring Nate Haust and Max Lyons

Filmed and edited by Devin Bernard

