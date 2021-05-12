It’s Tits! Photos and words by Charlotte Harris

After a hard-fucking-year of loss, loneliness, and isolation, “It’s Tits” was the healing everyone needed. All humans invited brought with them each day their snowboards, shovels, and stoke—every grab, spin, and new trick did not go without their earned yews and yips.

No one shows up better than women supporting other women. I can’t think of a single thing that slaps harder than the love women have for their peers. Affinity spaces have been proven to push progression, foster mentorship, and create inclusive spaces for learning—”It’s Tits” is a shining example of this. In a sport where women are consistently paid less, represented less, and frequently left uninvited, they’re telling the world to put up or fuck off and creating their own community of support. Friends reunited after 15 months of separation, and not a single person left “It’s Tits” as a stranger. But all anyone needs to do is look to Instagram comments to know that this circle of advocating for one another transcends quarantine, and this time spent on snow together at last was a celebration of resilience.

Isabella Gomez
Madison Blackley and Ellie Weiler.
Nirvana Ortanez
Mary Walsh immortalizes Jill Perkins.
Mary Rand
Jill Perkins
Jaime Somers Vincent and Jaimee Deister
Maggie Leon
Laura Rogoski
It’s Tits!
Marissa Krawczak
Erika Vikander
Crowded.
10/10 Would ride.
Back for more.
HEADS: Jess Kimura, Krush Kulesza and Barrett Christy-Cummins
Isabella Gomez round 2
Taylor Elliott
Fancy Rutherford
Isabella Gomez
Laura Rogoski
Kailey Bogart
Caitlyn Vossen
Jackie Flanagan
Sponsor props.
Abby Lewis
Family skills
Dreamin’
Naima Antolin Kaleah Opal and Jaimee Deister
Ty Walker
Caitlyn Vossen
Rel Friedman, Jaime Somers Vincent and Isabella Gerry
HUGS!

