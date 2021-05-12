After a hard-fucking-year of loss, loneliness, and isolation, “It’s Tits” was the healing everyone needed. All humans invited brought with them each day their snowboards, shovels, and stoke—every grab, spin, and new trick did not go without their earned yews and yips.

No one shows up better than women supporting other women. I can’t think of a single thing that slaps harder than the love women have for their peers. Affinity spaces have been proven to push progression, foster mentorship, and create inclusive spaces for learning—”It’s Tits” is a shining example of this. In a sport where women are consistently paid less, represented less, and frequently left uninvited, they’re telling the world to put up or fuck off and creating their own community of support. Friends reunited after 15 months of separation, and not a single person left “It’s Tits” as a stranger. But all anyone needs to do is look to Instagram comments to know that this circle of advocating for one another transcends quarantine, and this time spent on snow together at last was a celebration of resilience.

