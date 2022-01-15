Saturday, January 15, 2022
Learning to Drown | The Jess Kimura Story

Written by The Editor

Learning to Drown follows the life and career of professional snowboarder Jess Kimura as she unapologetically shatters stereotypes with her own brand of unwavering determination and go-for-broke mentality. After the tragic death of Jess’s partner at the height of her career, she spiraled into a cycle of self destruction, grief and despair. Compounded by head injuries and mental health issues, the circumstances seemed insurmountable. Jess’s only way out was within — as she faces her deepest fears, she reminds us that not all wounds are meant to heal. “Jess Kimura is not afraid of falling. This beautiful film showcases her long journey of persistence and determination as she takes on one challenge after the other to become one of the most influential snowboarders of her time. Jess openly shares her deepest fear and suffering and reminds us of the importance of being our best selves, in this inspiring lifetime story of a hero.” — Bachar Khattar, jury member of Banff Film Festival

