LAST RESORT WITH STAN || Big spins, kinks, Zeb Powell, Terje and more!

EPISODE 31 NOVEMBER 2021 LAST RESORT WITH STAN IS CREATED BY JUSTIN “STAN” LEVEILLE LAST RESORT IS A JOKE. YOU CAN USE THAT SENTENCE HOWEVER YOU WISH. THE VIEWS ON THIS SHOW ARE ENHANCED FOR COMEDIC VALUE, AND CHANCES ARE THAT ULTIMATELY I RESPECT YOUR HUSTLE. UNLESS YOU ARE INTOLERANT ABOUT CIVIL RIGHTS OR SOMETHING. THEN IT’S JUST YUCK. I DIGRESS. MAKING THIS SHOW IS BOTH FUN AND MISERABLE, AND I SAY THAT WHILE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGING IT IS A BED I MADE FOR MYSELF. SPECIAL THANK YOU: BLEACH WHITE PAPERS

IN THIS EPISODE: COBRA DOGS RETURNS LUKE WINKELMANN 1800:

GAME OF SNOW:

ZEB POWELL ESCALATOR & COPY CAT:

TOMMY TOWNS AT BIG SNOW:

BIG SNOW CATCHES ON FIRE

LOUIF LACES

Trend Watch Challenge Rails Spiltboard sales down Women finally get covers

LUBHOUSE PATCHES

CANDA: PAY DARRAH REID DEAD CENTER:

SEVEN LEAVES: YES OR NO QUESTION SHOW WITH ZEB POWELL AS NATE BOZUNG

2360

TRANSFER NBD LIST

HALF PIPE AND JUMP SPLIT IN HALF SHAUN WHITE KARATE:

VAIN:

BURTON MYSTERY SERIES

KINK RANT:

TALKIN’ TERJE