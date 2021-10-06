Product Hype: Vans x PUBLIC Snowboards – 2021/22 Vans’ Hi-Standard OG

We could write our own story about these boots, but why bother when the PR team at Vans has done the heavy lifting! Read on for the full details on this exciting collaborative effort!

Vans Snow partnered with PUBLIC Snowboards for a fresh new take on the Hi-Standard OG, the best-selling Vans boot of all time. Founded on the idea of building community and enabling free expression, PUBLIC shares a likeminded ethos with Vans to embrace individuality and creative expression on and off the board. That concept comes to life in the Hi-Standard OG and a supporting collection of footwear and apparel.

Led by shared team riders Darrell Mathes and Kas Lemmens, the Vans x PUBLIC Hi-Standard OG features a neutral gray and vapor colorway which serves as the perfect contrast to its bold and colorful translucent sole, reminiscent of street art and featuring the tagline “Out of the Public Eye.”

As the standard-bearer for classic style and modern performance, the Hi-Standard OG features the comfort and familiar feel of a traditional lace-up closure with additional support from key features like Vans’ Instep Lace Lockout and Internal Web Harness. The boot’s V1 Waffle Lug outsole offers a timeless vulcanized look with high levels of boardfeel and traction, while the V1 PopCush footbed—a single-density 3D-molded anatomical PU construction—is designed for anti-fatigue and provides tuned energy return and impact cushioning, as well as perforation for airflow and Nylex moisture wicking. The V1 UltraCush liner features a dual-density, heat-moldable core and a Comfort Flex neoprene toe box. The boot is finished with the iconic Sidestripe, a timeless style that speaks for itself.

Supporting the Vans x PUBLIC Hi-Standard OG is a collection of footwear and apparel, including a Skate Slip-On in gray with a colorful translucent outsole, as well as a LS Off The Wall Tee and Polar Fleece in black featuring Vans and PUBLIC logos, Checkerboard detailing, and “Out of the PUBLIC Eye” tagline. The Vans x PUBLIC snowboard sock rounds out the collection.

In addition, Vans and PUBLIC created a collaboration snowboard. The PUBLIC Vans board is a modern take on a mid-wide park board, with a medium flex and profile that is camber under foot and flat out to the contact points, giving it the perfect balance of playfulness and stability when hitting jumps or rails. Board specs include 20mm wide quad carbon strips in the tip and tail for a boost in pop, a poplar wood core for smooth and consistent flex, a sintered base for speed in the parks and street, and urethane sidewalls for durability and damping. The board will be available in late October 2021 at PublicSnowboards.com.

Founded in 2015 by professional snowboarder Joe Sexton, PUBLIC Snowboards believes that snowboarding should be a place where people come together and express themselves whether they are riding the rope tow at the local park or cruising their local mountain. Rider-owned and operated, PUBLIC remains a small community-based brand with a shared passion for inspiring individuality and creativity for all.

The Vans x PUBLIC Hi-Standard OG and collection is available beginning October 7, 2021, at authorized Vans Snow retail locations and at Vans.com/Snow.