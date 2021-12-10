Friday, December 10, 2021
RELAPSE. A Snowboard Film by Beyond Medals.

Written by The Editor

A Snowboard Film by Beyond Medals.

Feauturing: Sebbe De Buck, Tor Lundstrom, Kevin Backstrom, Ulrik Badertscher, Rene Rinnekangas, Ludvig Billtoft

Supported by: Monster Energy Laax Bataleon Nitro Rider Hotel Shed Junkyard www.beyondmedals.com

