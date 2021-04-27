Remembering Ben Lynch

The world lost a great one on April 26, 2021 when Ben Lynch made the tragically permanent decision to end his own life. He was 31 years old. Those in the snowboard industry that knew him have been reacting on Instagram, so here are a few of the most poingant posts we’ve seen. If have something you’d like to add, please email us at submissions@blower.media. RIP Ben.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COJgKTVMh0y/

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COO1DLgAipk/?igshid=ncm5mulq1uzz

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COMBMKmpL6R/?igshid=1quybxawr98ec

We encourage anyone reading this to put this number in your phone to use yourself or share with anyone struggling with depression or any mental health concerns: (800) 273-8255. It’s the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ‘1-800-273-TALK (8255)’ and they are available and prepared to help 24/7, 365 days a year.