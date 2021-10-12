Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Rusty Toothbrush’s TWO VANS NO PLANS Video

Written by The Editor

‘Two vans no plans’ follows the Rusty Toothbrush family on a whirlwind road trip throughout Italy in their modified 80s campers and a customized XT600 motorbike (turned winch-bike). Regular breakdowns, funny antics and plenty of insane snowboard clips will keep you on the edge of your seat and hyped for a winter where we can all live just as wild and free.

FEATURING – Alex Stewart, Dusan Kriz, Simon Gruber, Nicholas Bridgman, Paula Benito, Sophia Schroll, Jason Anderson, Jake Simpson and Joe Simpson

PRODUCED BY – Federico Grego, Chiara Grisorio, Alex Stewart, Vincenzo Scappucci, Myrionymos Baikouzis SUPPORTED BY – Northwave, Drake, FYVE, Horsefeathers, Man&Wolf

SOUNDTRACK – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/64AxVFoaXNZWhk8TWXvx8Y?si=a3c6039a12a24aba

