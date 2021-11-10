Invasion Board Shop Presents: Submit the Clip

Calling anyone and everyone who rides Carinthia Parks (or any of the trails) at Mount Snow, Vermont! For the 2021/21 season, Invasion Board Shop is launching an instagram video series and wants you, yes you, to be in it. Simply submit your best clips by clicking the image above or link below and uploading them to the drive! On Monday of each week, the best submitted clips will craftily edited together for one banging social media reel to be shared at @invasion_boardshop. Stick around all season for a new video each week, and maybe you’ll say, hey! That’s me! Include your insta handle in the file name, and we’ll be sure to tag you.

If your clip is used, you’ll automatically be eligible to win a prize from each week’s sponsor based on the comments (so tell your friends to hype you up). We’ll let you know via DM that you’ve emerged victorious, and then it’s just a matter of stopping by the shop (201 Vermont Route 100, West Dover, VT 05356) to grab your swag.

The fine print: By submitting your clip, you agree to allow Invasion Board Shop to use it! You can’t complain later, or ask us to pull it down, so don’t even try. Questions? DM @invasion_boardshop.